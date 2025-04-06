WATCH: Bree Hall & Joyce Edwards decide which celebrity can play Dawn Staley in a movie 

South Carolina women's basketball stars Bree Hall and Joyce Edwards were asked which celebrity they thought should play head coach Dawn Staley in a movie. In a hilarious Instagram video posted on Friday, the two Gamecocks players made their picks for which actor would fit the role of their head coach, who has led them to their fifth consecutive Final Four.

Hall took her time to think of her favorite celebrity actress to play the coach. Then she said:

"Let me think... I can't think of any celebrities off the top of my head. Well, I'll just go with that one, Kerry Washington. Yeah.

Edwards did not waste time in naming her favorite celebrity to play Coach Staley.

"Probably say Taraji P Henson. I feel like that could actually, really, really work well. I'm not gonna lie. So, yeah," she said.

Both Hall and Edwards delivered top-class performances as South Carolina beat SEC rival Texas 74-57 on Friday.

Hall contributed 11 points, one rebound and 1 assist in 25 minutes of play. Edwards, who has been quiet during the NCAA tournament, had 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a steal to record her fourth double-double in her freshman season.

"I'm so proud of her: Bree Hall hails South Carolina teammate Joyce Edward's steller performance vs Texas

South Carolina senior Bree Hall expressed her pride in her teammate Joyce Edwards, who produced an outstanding performance that led the Gamecocks to book a spot in the championship game on Sunday.

Edwards snapped out of a three-game slump to help South Carolina with 13 points against the Longhorns.

"I'm so proud of her. I'm so so proud of her," Hall said about the freshman. "You know, we had to pour into her and I feel like her confidence was a little short. But we told her, like 'we need you' like 'you are unstoppable. You are unshakeble,' like 'we need you.'

"I feel like today she really went out there. I really felt that she just did an amazing job and burst into the court. And she got some assists. Good Lord, she did it, a great job."

Edwards also confirmed that her teammates rallied around her during her tournament slump. She revealed how they helped her not get too low and trusted in her to get a breakthrough in the tournament.

“I feel I was more definitive,” Edwards told reporters during the postgame press conference. “More open-minded. Like I said, giving what the game gave me, not overthinking, not second-guessing, just going. I definitely struggled in the tournament. But it’s comforting knowing that I would bounce back and influence a win. I’m happy it was today.”

South Carolina will now meet Paige Bueckers' UConn, which destroyed No. 1 overall seed UCLA 85-51 in their Final Four game.

