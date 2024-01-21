WATCH: Bronny James gets showered with "overrated" chants as USC suffers 15-point loss to Arizona State

Bronny James entered the college basketball world with a lot of anticipation among fans. Sharing a name with his father, LeBron James, he was expected by fans to be as good as the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player. This has placed a lot of pressure on the youngster.

The Sierra Canyon product’s college career at USC has so far not gone as anticipated. He started his freshman year sidelined after suffering a cardiac arrest in practice during the offseason. However, he's not been impressive for the Trojans since returning to action in December.

Performing below expectations, Bronny James has faced a lot of criticism from college basketball fans. This got to another level on Saturday when USC played against Arizona. The Sun Devil fans loudly chanted “overrated” at the point guard during his time on the court.

Expand Tweet

The pressure is piling on Bronny James

As his career proceeds on the collegiate level, the pressure is beginning to mount for Bronny James. Unlike many other players, he has a name to live up to and that will continue to create significant pressure.

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player to have ever played in the NBA. He's built a name for himself, which is all about greatness. This is what Bronny James has to live up to.

Without a doubt, this is pretty much causing a lot of problems in the point guard’s college basketball career. He is being judged by the name his father has built rather than his own personality. LeBron saw this coming and has once voiced his regret for not giving his son a different name.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name,” James said on the debut episode of "The Shop” on HBO in 2018.”

However, the basketball star has a good reason for doing that. He never had a father during his young age and wanted to give his son what he didn't have the opportunity to experience.

"When I was younger, I didn't have a dad," James says, "so my whole thing was when I have a kid, not only is he gonna be a junior, I'm gonna do everything that this man didn't do. They're gonna experience things that I didn't experience.”

Expand Tweet

Whether he likes it or not, more pressure will come down the way of Bronny James. He will continue to be the subject of attention for opposition fans and could continue to experience what occurred at Arizona State. It's up to him to deal with the pressure and never let that affect his career going forward.