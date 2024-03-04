[Watch] Caitlin Clark fans roar in support ahead of $3.1 million NIL-valued point guard's marquee matchup against Ohio State

On Sunday, Iowa Hawkeyes star player Caitlin Clark played her last regular season game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. A video posted on Instagram by ESPN's "College GameDay" showed the incredible environment ahead of the Hawkeyes' clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The cheerleading squad were seen firing up the student section for their final encounter before March Madness. Iowa went on to win the game 93-83.

Iowa is ranked No. 6 in the nation and are currently harboring dreams of a national title in Clark's last season with the Hawkeyes. They faced the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

The Hawkeyes exacted revenge, as they had lost to Ohio State earlier in the season.

The fans gave their opinion in the comment section of the post:

With the 93-83 victory over Ohio State, Clark has also broken the all-time NCAA scoring record of LSU great Pete Maravich. She scored 35 points and had nine assists and six rebounds. Maravich's record was 3667 points, with Clark now at 3685.

Caitlin Clark's rise in NIL valuation: $3.1 million in deals

Clark jumped to the top 10 in the NIL valuations during the last update of the ranking by On3. In February of the current year, she held $910,000 in NIL deals. After breaking Kelcey Plum's all-time scoring record in women's college basketball, her valuation changed in March to the whopping number of $3.1 million.

That puts her first among college basketball players for both men and women. She is second among women student-athletes across all sports. Caitlin Clark is fourth among all student-athletes on the list across all sports, with only Olivia Dunne, Shedeur Sanders, and Bronny James ahead of her. She currently has 1.4 million followers on her social (one million of those are on Instagram).

Caitlin Clark Stats in 2023-24

The Hawkeyes guard is right now averaging 32.2 points (1st in the nation), 7.4 rebounds (+150), and 8.7 assists (1st) per game. Her field goal percentage stands at 46.9%, which is 126th among college basketball women's players.

She is the best player female college basketball player at the moment and is widely expected to be the first overall pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft.