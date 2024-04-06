WATCH: Caitlin Clark's dad Brent Clark gets spotted going through pocket for snacks ahead of Iowa's Final Four matchup against UConn

Caitlin Clark once again had her family come out to support her in the Final Four game against UConn on Friday. Iowa defeated the Huskies in a closely contested encounter to make a return to the national championship game where they fell short to LSU last season.

Ahead of the game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Caitlin Clark's father, Brent Clark, was spotted in the crowd showing his support for his daughter. The arena camera caught him reaching out for snacks in his pocket ahead of what would be an exhilarating contest.

While most arenas have guidelines that restrict fans from bringing in food and beverages from outside, it appears Brent was able to sneak some in. It is suspected that he entered with snacks in the pocket of his jacket while his daughter was locked on the court for the game.

Another dominant display from Caitlin Clark

While her father was able to bring his favorite snacks into the arena, Caitlin Clark was also able to deliver a brilliant performance against the Huskies. She continued her dominant display on the court as the Hawkeyes narrowly defeated their opponent 71-69 to advance.

Clark recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the 40 minutes she played to help Iowa secure a spot in the national championship game. She had a 41-point performance against LSU in the Elite Eight, showcasing how important she is to the Hawkeyes.

Forward Hannah Stuelke complemented Clark’s effort in the game. She recorded 23 points, three rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes on the court. UConn also had top performers in expected names, Paige Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards, with both scoring 17 points each.

Tough challenge against undefeated South Carolina

Following the win, Caitlin Clark and Iowa set a date for the national championship game against South Carolina. The Gamecocks have maintained a perfect record this season, winning every game so far. This is undoubtedly a big hurdle for the Hawkeyes in the title race.

Iowa defeated South Carolina in the Final Four last season to reach the national championship game. The Hawkeyes will be eager to repeat that on the highest stage this season. Nonetheless, it wouldn't be easy to handle the Gamecocks.

This will be Clark's last game in college basketball before heading to the professional stage. A championship victory would be a brilliant way to round up what has been an astonishing college career.