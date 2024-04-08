WATCH: Caitlin Clark's Iowa makes grand entrance for national championship game against Dawn Staley's South Carolina

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes arrived in style for their national championship clash against the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday. The Hawkeyes players and coach Lisa Bluder received a warm reception from fans outside the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Here's a look at how Clark and Co. made their entry into the stadium, receiving a red carpet-welcome for the all-important game:

The Hawkeyes will need to be at their best to win the NCAA title this season since Dawn Staley's South Carolina has gone through the season unbeaten to reach the championship game.

The Iowa vs. South Carolina showdown began at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. At the time of writing, the Hawkeyes lead 27-20 at the end of the first quarter.

Caitlin Clark will want to lead Iowa to NCAA title triumph after last season's heartbreak

This year's NCAA title game will be the last time Caitlin Clark suits up for Iowa and the senior guard will want to end her collegiate career on a high.

Clark led the Hawkeyes to the national championship game last season, but Iowa lost the final 102-85 against the LSU Tigers. She will hope to be on the triumphant side of the result in this year's postseason finale.

She also helped the Hawkeyes lift their third consecutive Big Ten Tournament this season. However, a national championship crown would be the cherry on the cake for Iowa.

A look at Iowa's road to the national championship game this season

The Iowa Hawkeyes have continued their stellar run into the postseason after beating Nebraska 94-89 in overtime in the conference tournament final.

Iowa trounced Holy Cross and West Virginia in the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament before recording an impressive 89-68 win over Colorado in the Sweet 16. The Hawkeyes beat LSU 94-87, getting revenge for last season's championship defeat in the Elite Eight.

Iowa took down UConn 81-79 in the Final Four to reach the championship game.