Watch: Caitlin Clarke surpasses Kelsey Plum as NCAAW’s all-time scoring leader with logo 3-pointer 

Caitlin Clark just made history in the Iowa Hawkeyes vs Michigan Wolverines game. Scoring the first eight points for the team, Clark took over Kelsey Plum as NCAAW's all-time scoring leader. Prior to the matchup, the Iowa guard had 3,520 points against Plum's 3,527.

The Carver-Hawkeye Arena waited in bated breath as Clark made a big 3-pointer from the logo. With the crowd erupting in joy, one could tell the "Caitlin Clark Show" was in full action as the crowd turned up to support their home state star.

Previously both Clark and head coach Lisa Bluder decided against a timeout to celebrate the record. However, all of that changed as the team took the time to let the point guard enjoy her achievement. She walked around, hugging her teammates and coaching staff who have all been on this journey with her since 2020.

Caitlin Clark first surpassed the 3,000-point mark on Dec. 6 against Iowa State. Since then she has continued to stack up points while leading the Hawkeyes into another spectacular run this season. With these performances, Iowa will be hoping to replicate their previous year's success while winning the title this time around.

The brilliance of Caitlin Clark

The 22-year-old has won the hearts of fans all over. She is one of the biggest crowd pullers with sold-out arenas both at home and away. Despite doing it all, the guard is most humble, pointing out the team effort that goes behind it all:

“It’s cool. It’s cool to be in the same realm as a lot of really, really good players. I’m lucky to do it because I have really good teammates and really good coaches and a great support system that surrounds me,” Clark said.

On the court, Clark is an absolute scoring machine carrying her team on her shoulders. Her excellence has even drawn comparisons to the best shooter in NBA history, Stephen Curry.

ESPN analyst and 1995 UConn national champion Rebecca Lobo once shared:

"And she's [Caitlin] like Steph Curry – he's charismatic and he's not a physical giant. So every kid can visualize themselves as Caitlin Clark. It's not like, 'Well, to play like her I'd have to be 6-4 or 6-5.' Caitlin is 6-0, but you actually don't have to be that tall to try to do the things she does."

Curry, whose style Clark has modeled after, praised her:

"Caitlin's special... From a scoring perspective, from a shooting perspective, just doing what she's doing – she could pick anybody that she talks about in terms of being an inspiration. If she models something of her game after me, I don't take that for granted."

What do you think of Caitlin Clark's shooting prowess? Let us know in the comments below.