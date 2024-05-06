WATCH: Cavinder twins embrace the F1 Miami Grand Prix environment after relocating to the city for one last college basketball season

The Cavinder twins, Haley and Hanna, took time out of their busy schedules to attend the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. The sisters dressed up for the occasion and uploaded a video to their Instagram stories, saying they were excited for the race.

Haley and Hanna said they were supporting 16-time Constructors' champions Ferrari. They also gave a shoutout to the Miami Hurricanes since they will return to the team for their final season.

McLaren star Lando Norris won this year's Miami GP, his first victory in Formula 1. Three-time world champion Max Verstappen finished second while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc got the final spot on the podium.

Leclerc's Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz finished P4, earning a good haul of points (27) for the team from Maranello. Only Red Bull finished with more total points (28) in the race.

Overall, Haley and Hanna would have been pleased with Ferrari's performance at the Miami Grand Prix.

Haley and Hanna have already begun preparations for their final collegiate season but are ensuring they make the most of the offseason.

A glimpse into the Cavinder twins' college basketball careers

The Cavinder twins will play their final year of college basketball at Miami

The Cavinder twins began their college basketball careers in 2019 at Fresno State, where they spent three seasons with the Bulldogs. The sisters transferred to Miami in 2022.

In their first season with the Hurricanes, Haley and Hanna helped the team reach the Elite Eight for the first time in the program's history. However, Miami lost to eventual national champions LSU in the quarterfinal of the NCAA Tournament.

Hanna and Haley decided to step away from basketball after the 2022-23 season.

However, in Oct. 2023, Haley decided to return to the sport and play her final season with TCU for the 2024-25 season. In April 2024, she committed to Miami, just a day after Hanna announced her decision to return to the Hurricanes for her final season.

Miami finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-12 record and missed the NCAA Tournament. However, with the addition of the Cavinder twins, the Hurricanes will aim to get into the postseason next year.