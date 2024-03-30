WATCH: Clemson HC Brad Brownell and co. celebrate sensational Sweet 16 win over Caleb Love's Arizona

The Clemson Tigers, ranked number 6 in the NCAA tournament, won an intense victory (77-72) against the Arizona Wildcats, who were ranked number 2, on Thursday in Los Angeles.

This win marks Clemson's second time advancing to the Elite 8, making their run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament extraordinary. The team head coach Brad Brownell and company celebrated their Sweet 16 victory over Arizona with a video posted on the official X handle, captioned:

"LEAVE NO DOUBT!!!!!!"

Clemson has reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980, marking only their second appearance in a regional final.

The Arizona Wildcats, led by coach Tommy Lloyd and star player Caleb Love, were looking to make their first Elite Eight entry, but were unsuccessful. Love had a difficult game, going just 5-for-18 from the field and 0-for-9 from 3.

Despite the challenge, Clemson's head coach Brad Brownell remained confident in his team and confidently stated:

"We used the phrase, ‘We’re built for this.’ We can handle this. We have confidence in our team. We’ve won some big-time road games this year, we’ve played a very challenging schedule."

Addressing the level of game intensity, Clemson forward PJ Hall echoed:

"We've played in more intense, harder environments than that. We were calm. That speaks to our veterans, too, a lot of older guys in the group. Staying calm and being able to withstand runs."

Tigers will face the Alabama Crimson Tide (ranked number 4) in the Elite Eight on Saturday at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Fans took to social media to break down Brad Brownell’s Clemson Tigers

Basketball fans analyzed Clemson's victory against Arizona amidst the excitement of March Madness. One fan tweeted:

“Clemson mid tbh”

A supporter responded with:

“Leave no doubt made me cry. Great battle cry”

Another fan commented:

“Is Clemson a basketball school now?”

“Love it we still Dancing,” one wrote on X.

“If y’all win the championship I’ll go to your college and I’ll even buy a Clemson shirt like I’ll go to your college as me school,” another wrote.

