WATCH: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders channels Janet Jackson in a fun lip-sync moment while traveling with Alabama A&M squad

Shelomi Sanders is enjoying her time with the Alabama A&M women's basketball team and she showed it off on social media. Sanders, who is the youngest daughter of NFL legend Deion Sanders, shared a TikTok video. In it, she lip-synced to Janet Jackson's song, "Someone To Call My Lover," as she traveled with the squad on Friday.

Watch the video here:

The third-ranked Bulldogs were defeated 56-53 by the sixth-ranked Alcorn State Lady Braves in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday. Sanders scored six points and added one rebound in five minutes of action.

The defeat concluded Alabama A&M's historic season, the first 20-plus win season at the NCAA Division I level, ending at 21-10.

Shelomi Sanders on how she handles frustration with her diabetes diagnosis

Coach Prime's daughter, Shelomi Sanders has been vocal about suffering from diabetes, which was diagnosed when she was 13. Sanders opened up about navigating her basketball career with the condition, including dealing with frustration during training or on daily basis.

“I just remember there's other people like me out there going through this right now. They're not giving up, so I'm not going to give up. I have some peers and younger kids who look up to me as a type 1 diabetic, so I got to keep on going,” she says.

“I have a motto, I always say: ‘The sun will rise.’ So at the end of the day, the sun's going to rise and we gotta keep on pushing,” Sanders said to PEOPLE to celebrate November’s National Diabetes Awareness Month.

The Alabama A&M junior has type 1 diabetes, which means her body creates very little or no insulin and requires medication. Symptoms include weight loss, extreme hunger, increased thirst and frequent urination, fatigue and behavior changes.

Meanwhile, Sanders is a Dexcom ambassador and uses Dexcom G7, a wearable continuous glucose monitoring system linked to an app.

Sanders credited her strong support system in her parents and the Alabama coaching staff for helping her ensure that she continues to do what she loves: playing college basketball.

