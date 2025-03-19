WATCH: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders dons brother Shedeur Sanders' 'SS2LEGENDARY' merch in latest TikTok

Coach Prime's youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, shared a TikTok video of herself goofing in her older brother Shedeur's merch on Tuesday. She wore a yellow hood sweatshirt from her brother's SS2LEGENDARY clothing brand.

Shedeur followed his father's philosophy of branding and created the SS2LEGENDARY brand in 2022.

The brand began with a simple red sweatshirt and the “$” logo. In February 2022, Sanders filed to trademark the mark for goods and services, including footwear, sweatshirts, athletic apparel, baseball caps and skull caps. Registered as an LLC, the SS2LEGENDARY brand enjoyed early success, with Sanders often flaunting the merchandise by wearing them before and after games.

While he was at Jackson State, Sanders became the first athlete from a historically black college and university to sign a brand deal with Gatorade, according to Fox Business News. He also has Name, Image and Likeness deals with Beats by Dre and Tom Brady's sports apparel line BRADY.

Shelomi Sanders' brother Shedeur signs NIL deal with Nike

Shelomi Sanders' brother, Shedeur Sanders, made headlines in August last year when Nike announced an NIL deal with the Colorado quarterback. Sanders, who has his own clothing brand, SS2LEGENDARY, is one of the biggest names in college football.

He followed in his father Coach Prime's footsteps to become a Nike athlete, keeping the brand in the family. Following the partnership, Sanders announced his plans to renovate his father's iconic Nike Air "Diamond Turf" Max's if he gets the opportunity.

“I would want to build on it. I want to build on it — have, like, a different version,” Sanders said of his father's signature shoe. [23:50]

“But I think concept because I feel like it’s more … like now, like just looking at life and looking at everything, it’s more about generational. It’s more about what could be passed down year after year after year after year, rather than everybody starting to think they’re whole new wave and whole new because there’s no real substance behind it."

