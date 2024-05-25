WATCH: Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders and Jackson State’s Liz Martino display slick dance moves via IG story

Deion Sanders' youngest daughter Shelomi Sanders often shares day-to-day updates of her life on social media. She's known for her playful attitude and 'bossy' nature, a nickname given to her by her family members.

Shelomi shared a video of herself and Jackson State guard Liz Martino showing off cool moves on her Instagram story. Here's the video:

She recently entered the transfer portal, taking her talents back to the South after spending a year in Boulder, Colorado.

Shelomi committed to Alabama A&M, where women's basketball coach Dawn Thorton made her vision clear right from the start. Sanders shared a YouTube video where she talked about her experience as she showed herself in a Alabama &M jersey.

She played for Jackson State before moving to Boulder after her father took up a coaching job there.

At Jackson State, she saw limited playing time across two games and averaged 1.0 points in nine minutes.

After joining the University of Colorado, Shelomi Sanders started focusing on developing her skills that would play an important role in boosting her future success. She only played five games as a Buffalo and averaged 16 points.

Coach Prime thinks Shelomi Sanders was "stupid" to enter the transfer portal

The decision to commit to Alabama A&M made Shelomi very happy, but it seems like it didn't sit well with her father, the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

During an interview with DNVR, Deion Sanders didn't appear confident about the situation and also suggested sliding by NCAA rules.

"(It) was stupid," Sanders told DNVR on Wednesday. "You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal. You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, "Well, it's illegal..." C'mon, man."

Coach Prime also said that being a parent, his concerns were justifiable. A large of students transferred out of Colorado, which could have given a chance to Shelomi Sanders to be a part of the core basketball team.