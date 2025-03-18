WATCH: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders shows off her dazzling grills on TikTok

Shelomi Sanders showed off her new grills on TikTok on Sunday. Coach Prime's daughter is playing her junior season with the Alabama Bulldogs A&M.

Ad

Showing off her new change in the video, she wrote on the video:

"'You have something on your teeth."

Shelomi then mouthed the lyrics, I got twenty-one bullets inside of this clip/And I'm ready to unload this b*tch, from the song 'Hardest Ese Ever' by That Mexican OT

In the caption, she wrote:

"bowwww #fyp #grillz"

Ad

Trending

After a disappointing start to her college career, which saw the guard transfer schools twice and play seven games, Shelomi Sanders has found her home with the Bulldogs. She has played 25 games this season, averaging 4.0 minutes, 1.2 points and 0.4 rebounds per game.

Her success with the Bulldogs comes after Deion Sanders called her move "stupid."

"Yeah, which was stupid," Sanders said. "You get a team. You gotta get a team before you enter the portal. That's what I'd advise a child. I know, 'oh well it's illegal.' Come on, man.

Ad

"Everybody knows somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody. You kind of want them to do something, and she has been truly advised."

The two have since smoothed things over, and he even attended one of her games. Alabama A&M didn't make it to the 2025 NCAA Tournament and will instead play in the NIT. The first game is on Saturday against the Chattanooga Mocs.

Ad

Shelomi Sanders makes her mark in NIL

With 469K followers on Instagram and 239.8K on TikTok, Shelomi Sanders is making a name for herself in the NIL space. In January, it was announced that the guard had signed a deal with singer Rihanna's lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

This partnership further cements Shelomi’s status as one of the most marketable athletes in the NIL space, particularly among HBCU athletes," Sports Illustrated's Emmanuel Walker wrote.

Ad

Shelomi Sanders first promoted the brand on social media right when the new year began. Wearing a black workout set, she shared a video of her getting her daily exercise.

"Start the New Year off right with the new Running Hot collection from @savagexfenty #savagexambassador #FITTOBEYOU," she wrote in the caption.

Shelomi's other NIL deals include Dexcom U, EA Sports and Meta.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here