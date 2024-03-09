WATCH: College basketball fans lined up 12 hours in advance to watch Caitlin Clark in action ahead of Iowa-Penn State 

Caitlin Clark pulling crowds to Iowa games is not a new phenomenon. For nearly two years now, all games that the Hawkeyes play at home and away have been sold out. However, fans took it a step further on Friday by gathering 12 hours before the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals tip-off between Hawkeyes and Penn State.

The game was set to begin at 5:30 pm at the Target Center in Minneapolis. However, as early as 5.30 in the morning, fans were seen lining up at the arena.

Iowa's game against Northwestern earlier this year set the record for the most tickets sold in the program's history. According to Vivid Seats, Iowa fans travel the most for their team's play (34% further this season than last). The Hawkeyes have drawn an average of 10,953 fans to its away games. This is higher than the conference average of 5,227.

With this fervent fan following, Caitlin Clark continues to conquer new highs. Their 95-62 win over Penn State pushed the No. 2 Hawkeyes to the semifinals where they will face No. 6 Michigan.

Caitlin Clark is set to carry her game to the WNBA next

On Feb. 29, Caitlin Clark declared for the 2024 WNBA draft. She is projected as the No. 1 pick, with the Indiana Fever being her likely home. Right after the announcement, Indiana games witnessed an uptick in ticket prices.

Nearly 800 tickets were sold within 24 hours for the Fever's season opener against Connecticut Sun on May 14. Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti said (via AP):

“We typically have bumps in our ticket sales for league rivals, reigning champions and of course when former Huskies come to town. This may be the first time that a non-UConn player has drawn this type of interest from our fan base."

"We understand the anticipation is that Caitlin will be on the Indiana roster and it’s amazing to witness the excitement the last 24 hours surrounding her first WNBA game here in Connecticut.”

Caitlin Clark's debut in the WNBA is the most anticipated event this season. All eyes are on her to see if she will be able to draw her large fan following to the league as well.

The WNBA draft will take place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, New York.

