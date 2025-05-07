WATCH: Dawn Staley peeps over at A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces during WNBA game against the Mercury

Dawn Staley may not be A'ja Wilson's coach anymore, but old habits die hard. ESPNW shared a hilarious clip of Staley peeking in on Wilson's Las Vegas Aces' huddle in Tuesday's preseason game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Wilson played under Staley at South Carolina from 2014-18, winning a national title in 2017. The star center was a three-time First-Team All-American and was the consensus National Player of the Year as a senior. Wilson is first in program history in points, blocked shots, blocked shot average, free throws made and free throws attempted.

Staley molded Wilson into a star who was drafted No. 1 in 2018. She has been named Rookie of the Year, a three-time MVP and a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, among other accolades.

Last season, Wilson led the Aces in points (26.9 ppg), rebounds (11.9 rpg), steals (1.8 spg) and blocks (2.6 bpg).

Dawn Staley supports A'ja Wilson by wearing her Nike signature shoe

Wilson released a signature shoe with Nike. In December, the Las Vegas Aces star reached a six-year contract extension agreement with Nike. ESPN reported that it is one of the highest-paying shoe deals for a women's basketball player.

The shoe design, called the A'Ones, was released on Tuesday, but Staley was rocking the sneakers long before their official release. Wilson gifted her former coach one of the first pairs of her signature shoes, and Staley showed off her new kicks on Instagram in February.

"Let us all “A” for the A’ONEs! @aja22wilson," Staley captioned the IG post.

When Wilson's shoes dropped on Tuesday, they sold out in less than five minutes. The hooper assured fans that her signature sneaker will be available again soon.

“This morning was wild,” Wilson said on Instagram. "If you missed the A’One, don’t worry. We’re dropping again Thursday at Nike stores and other spots everywhere. I do this for the real ones, always.”

Over half a decade after Wilson's time with the Gamecocks came to an end, she and Staley remain close, as shown through their frequent interactions on social media and the two basketball legends showing up to support each other at events.

