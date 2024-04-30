WATCH: Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders exhibits stunning basketball skills after thrilling move to Alabama

Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, took to Instagram to share a clip of her intense practice on the basketball court. This comes after her thrilling transfer portal move to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs just a few days ago.

The clip showed Shelomi's layup skills, along with some dribbling drills and passing maneuvers. She also showed great shooting prowess, putting the ball in the bin from all kinds of positions, both from on and off the paint.

Shelomi started her college basketball journey with the Jackson State Tigers when her father was heading the football program there. She then followed him to Boulder when Coach Prime took charge of the Colorado Buffaloes football squad. After spending a year with the Buffaloes, she is now back in the SWAC with the Bulldogs.

Shelomi didn't get many chances to prove herself with either the Tigers or the Buffs, spending most of the time on the bench. She may have finally found a team where she could showcase her talent and possibly make a bid for the WNBA draft in the future.

Deion Sanders' honest reaction to Shelomi Sanders moving away from the Colorado basketball program

Deion Sanders didn't hold back while reacting to his daughter Shelomi Sanders entering the transfer portal and choosing to join Alabama A&M.

Calling the move ‘stupid’, the Buffs football head coach gave a big transfer portal advice to anybody who was listening. According to him, a player should get a team of their choice before entering the portal.

“You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, 'Well it's illegal...' C'mon, man,” he said on the matter.

While Shelomi will now play in the SWC, Coach Prime and his Buffaloes are getting ready for their first season in the Big 12 after leaving the Pac-12 conference.

Will the young basketball prodigy be able to prove that she made the right choice in moving her base? Let us know in the comments section.