WATCH: Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders jests with “pretty” Pilar Sanders while on their run to second workout

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi Sanders, is a good athlete, just like every member of the Sanders family. The Alabama A&M guard is preparing for her senior college basketball season. In an effort to be at her best, Sanders is taking her workouts seriously in the offseason. She sometimes even does more than one workout per day.

On Tuesday, Shelomi Sanders was going for her second workout of the day with her mother, Pilar Sanders. She posted a video of them in a car with Pilar Sanders asleep. Shelomi did not hesitate to post the video with a funny caption.

"Pretty passenger princess," Shelomi Sanders wrote.

On Wednesday morning, Pilar saw the clip and reposted it to her Instagram story. She defended herself with a caption of her own.

"On our way to our 2nd workout with half of my lashes done and Blondie wants to play smh," Pilar Sanders wrote.

Image via Pilar Sanders' Instagram story.

Shelomi Sanders transferred to Alabama A&M before last season after getting limited playing time in her first two seasons at Jackson State and Colorado. Although she did not get many minutes per game, Shelomi appeared in 26 games this past season, by far the highest total of her career. In her limited minutes, she averaged 1.2 ppg.

Shelomi Sanders announces that she will start streaming on Twitch

While Shelomi Sanders is an impressive athlete, it is not likely that she will have a career as a professional athlete like her siblings, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. As a result, she is trying to find what she wants to do with her career. On June 1, she posted on her Instagram story and told her followers that she will be streaming on Twitch.

"Gonna start streaming go follow my twitch!!!" Sanders wrote.

While Shelomi is keeping herself busy, so is the rest of her family. Deion Sanders is preparing for his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. He will be trying to keep the team competitive despite the Buffaloes losing their two best players, two-way star Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders.

Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are also at interesting points in their football careers. Both are starting their NFL careers. The Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft despite originally being projected as a fifth-round pick. Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

