WATCH: Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders shares game-day ritual in collaboration with hotel chain

Shelomi Sanders continues to grow her brand partnerships with her latest collaboration with the hotel chain Marriott Bonvoy. On Saturday, Sanders posted a reel where she went through her game-day rituals at one of the hotel's locations.

The daughter of former footballer Deion Sanders can be heard in the voice-over saying:

"Good food, a relaxing place to meditate and bed that feels like my own are the only things i need to be game-day ready. Hotеls that makе you fееl likе it is your homе away from homе arе top tiеr. You know what thеy say? Whеn you look good, you fееl good; whеn you fееl good, baby you play good.”

Shelomi Sanders' other NIL deals include EA Sports, Meta, Moolah Kicks and KFC among others.

Coach Prime harshly criticizes Shelomi Sanders' move to Alabama

Shelomi Sanders began her college career in Jackson State before redshirting to Colorado Buffaloes after her father picked the job as the football coach. With the Buffaloes, Sanders averaged 0.7 points and 0.6 rebounds in seven games across two years. She played an average of 2.6 minutes and shot 18.2% from the floor.

Shelomi Sanders announced in April that she was entering the transfer portal and chose Alabama A&M as her new home. However, her father, Deion, was not happy with her choice. In an interview with DNVR, Sanders said:

"(It) was stupid. You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal. You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, "Well, it's illegal..." C'mon, man."

Regarding rumors that he could also move from Colorado, Coach Prime said:

“I am a father, I am a real father… where I come from historically kids follow their parents… when do parents start following the kids? That doesn’t work in my book. I am the leader of the family and I have been dictating where the kids go, not them dictating where I go.”

While she may not have the support of her father, Shelomi's mother, Pilar, has been with her along the way, helping with the transition. She also called out Deion Sanders for not supporting their daughter and claimed that her connection with the famous father meant she did not get to experience the full recruitment process.

