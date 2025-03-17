WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders and daughter Shelomi spend a fun day out shopping

Deion Sander's ex-wife Pilar and youngest daughter Shelomi had a fun shopping day. On Sunday, Shelomi took a mirror selfie with her mom at a cosmetics store and shared it on her Instagram.

Shelomi Sanders and her mom Pilar Sanders on IG story. Image via @shelomisanders

Pilar Sanders supports her children's careers, particularly Shelomi, whose transfer from Colorado to Alabama A&M generated heavy criticism from her father. However, the father and daughter have since reconciled, with the NFL legend turning up at Huntsville, Alabama, to surprise his daughter during the Lady Bulldogs' game against Alabama State.

Deion was married to Pilar from 1999 to 2015. They had Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi from the marriage. While the sons followed in their father's footsteps to play college football, the daughter opted to play basketball.

Shelomi Sanders' brother Shilo describes his parents being in the same room as World War III

Deion Sanders and his ex-wife, Pilar, are their children's biggest supporters. Deion coached his sons at the Colorado Buffaloes men's college football. However, their divorce was messy, and the two have not been on speaking terms for over a decade.

Their eldest son Shilo confirmed this in a video called "'Home Game Finale' A Special Day with the Fam at Colorado," which he uploaded on Nov. 29, 2024, on YouTube. The video featured a behind-the-scenes look at the Colorado Buffaloes, including an emotional Senior Day as the Deion brothers played their last home game alongside other Buffs seniors. The day was also marked with a hint of drama as Sanders prepared to lead his sons to their mother, Pilar who was waiting in the crowd.

“Alright, we’re going to try to do the impossible,” Shilo said as he peered into the camera before the meeting. “My brother [Shedeur] just got my mom from the stands cause of the senior day and we didn’t know we had to walk. They’re not gonna. That’s like World War III, trying to get them to walk together.” (4:08)

However, everything went well as Sanders walked with his sons to meet them, who emerged from the crowd to hug them. The Buffs coach patted his sons on the back and swiftly removed himself from the scene. Colorado ended the day with a 52–0 victory over Oklahoma State.

