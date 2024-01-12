WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex wife Pilar Sanders gets hysterically trolled by Shelomi Sanders in recent IG post 

Shelomi Sanders' mom and Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, went on her Instagram account to troll her daughter. She posted a cute video on her account of Shelomi messing and goofing around with her high heels. The proud mom added the cute following message to the moment:

"Shelomi at 20 yrs= Shelomi at 5 yrs. It's foolproof! EVERYTIME she lays eyes on my heels and bags this is her immediate reaction, different scenes... I just love this lil lady of mine! She makes me laugh so much!"

Shelomi Sanders is Deion and Pilar Sanders's youngest child. Pilar is also the mother of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, who play for Colorado. Shedeur is the Buffaloes' standout quarterback, while Shilo, like his father, is a defensive back, albeit a safety rather than a cornerback.

Shelomi Sanders: Colorado basketball player

Like her brothers Shedeur and Shilo, Shelomi Sanders is a student-athlete at the University of Colorado.

The 20-year-old is a redshirt freshman guard with the Buffs and made her debut with them this year against Air Force, also scoring her first points for the school. She played in 2022 for the Jackso State Tigers, where her father was previously the head football coach.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders drops cryptic tribute to Nick Saban

Prime paid his respects to legendary head coach Nick Saban after his retirement. He dropped a message on his Twitter account to recognize the achievements of the now-former Alabama coach.

However, in his characteristic fashion, Deion Sanders took advantage of the situation to drop a cryptic wake-up call for the sport:

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders has a new season to look forward to after failing to live up to the initial hype that the Buffs (4-8) program had.