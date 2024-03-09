WATCH: Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Pilar Sanders shares hearty post-game snippets with daughter Shelomi Sanders

Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders flaunted her motherly love for her daughter Shelomi after the No. 5 Colorado Buffaloes lost their quarterfinal of the Pac-12 tournament 85-79 to the No. 4 Oregon State on Thursday.

Following the game, Pilar spent some quality time with Shelomi and attempted to cheer her. She held her daughter under one arm, and the two walked around backstage at the MGM Arena.

Pilar posted the video of their hearty moment on Instagram on Friday night with the caption:

"After the game with My lil baddie baby @shelomisanders looking for our other sophisticated baddie babies"

Fans react to Pilar Sanders' IG video sharing cheerful moment with daughter Shelomi

Fans on social media were quick to react to Pilar Sanders' cheerful video with her daughter Shelomi.

"Shelomi is making baskets and & being a baddie baby"

"They will never forget Your support & uprooting Your Life to be there with them. I admire You for that."

"Best mother daughter duo"

"Happy woman's day beautiful"

How did Shelomi Sanders fare in her first season with the Colorado Buffaloes?

Shelomi Sanders was used as a deep-bench player for the Colorado Buffaloes. She featured in just seven games for the team across the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Shelomi totaled five points and four assists across the season, averaging 0.6 points and 0.6 rebounds per game. She made one of six field goals and one of six 3-pointers.

Colorado ended the regular season with a 21-8 record (11-7 in the conference). The Buffaloes took down the Oregon Ducks in their first game of the Pac-12 conference tournament.

However, they were eliminated from the competition by Oregon State in the quarterfinals.