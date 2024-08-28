WATCH: Duke commit Cooper Flagg beats teammates at Pacer Test during intense practice sessions

Even if it takes a last-second dive to the deck, Cooper Flagg is poised to lead the Duke Blue Devils in the upcoming season. As part of their conditioning, the team organized an endurance drill known as the pacer test. For this fitness test, the players have to pace themselves to the declining frequency of the beep to cross the court length between the sounds.

In a recent update by College Basketball Report on X (formerly Twitter), Flagg was seen exhausted during the drill. However, as his teammates motivated him to continue, Flagg emerged from last to first place; eventually winning the test.

Flagg is the top-rated recruit in this year's class and is slated to be the center of attention during Duke's 2024-25 run. Even though he has dominated the entire high school circuit in recent years, the 6-foot-9 wing is projected to showcase an even more improved game in his freshman season.

Flagg became the first player without college basketball experience to earn a Team USA invite this summer. He was part of the "Select Team" that helped the Olympic roster prepare for their gold medal run. The 17-year-old not only held his own, but he also earned praise from some of the top players in the NBA.

Division I coaches believe Cooper Flagg is the best college player

As part of CBS Sports’ Candid Coaches series, more than a hundred Division I coaches were inquired about their choice for the best college player. Even though most of them are yet to witness Flagg, 36% of the coaches sided by the freshman.

Interestingly, the three other players who made the top 4 are all seniors — with two of them coming after withdrawing from the NBA draft.

The closest to Flagg is Alabama Crimson Tide senior Mark Sears, who was voted by 22% of the coaches. Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson accumulated 16% votes, while North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis garnered 15%.

It will be interesting to see how much of these votes fluctuate as the season begins. Moreover, it will add another layer to Flagg's matchups when he faces the Jayhawks in November and the Tar Heels in a home-and-away series.

