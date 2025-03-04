WATCH: Duke fans chant "one more year" as Cooper Flagg checks out with 28 points in final home game of season

Cooper Flagg has become a fan favorite among the Duke faithful in his freshman year. The Blue Devils star has become one of the key players on the roster and racked up a game-high 28 points to lead his team to a 93-60 win over Wake Forest in Duke's final home game of the regular season at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday.

When Flagg was substituted toward the end of the game, Duke fans were heard chanting "one more year," urging the player to remain with the program next season.

Flagg was also spotted sharing a warm embrace with Duke coach Jon Scheyer when he left the court. Apart from his incredible 28 points against the Demon Deacons, Flagg also added eight rebounds and seven assists. His teammate Kon Knueppel played a solid supporting role with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, Wake Forest stars Ty-Laur Johnson and Efton Reid III each scored 14 points. They didn't get much support from their teammates apart from Hunter Sallis, who finished the game with nine points, five rebounds and two assists.

Cooper Flagg will aim to lead Duke to national title success after a stellar start to his collegiate career

NCAA Basketball: Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg - Source: Imagn

Cooper Flagg has enjoyed a stellar start to his collegiate career. He is averaging 19.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for Duke and will want to continue his excellent run into the postseason.

Flagg is expected to play a critical role for the Blue Devils in the NCAA Tournament, since they are tipped as one of the favorites to win the national title.

Although many believe that Flagg could declare for the NBA draft later this year, Duke fans certainly want him to return to the program next season. There is still plenty of time before the young freshman makes his decision.

