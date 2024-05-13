WATCH: Duke guard Ashlon Jackson opens up about humbling “dang bro” moment against Hailey Van Lith

Hailey Van Lith is a top-rated women's college basketball player and has given many standout performances throughout her 4-year collegiate career. On her day, she becomes very lethal and can potentially humble any defense.

Duke Blue Devils guard Ashlon Jackson shared one such experience when guarding Hailey Van Lith.

"I was guarding Hailey Van Lith and I'm telling you I'm clamp. Like I'm trying to clamp like it don't matter, like I see you on TV, I read about you, like I don't care. Like you said, I'm competitive. I don't care about none of that," Jackson said (via Inside The Lines podcast).

"But I'm sitting down like I'm doing everything I was supposed to do. Shot clock was running out. I am right there, my hand up and everything. She hit a shot and she said, 'Good D baby'. I was like, 'Dang Bro!'"

Van Lith welcomed Jackson to college basketball by humbling her defense. Ashlon Jackson started her collegiate career with Duke in the 2022-23 season. She was ranked No. 26 in the class of 2022 by ESPN.

After joining Duke in 2022, she featured in all 33 games off the bench as a freshman, averaging 3.2 points in 13.4 minutes per game. She started getting more time in her sophomore season when she became a starter.

As a sophomore, Jackson averaged 9.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. She scored her career-high 25 points in a match against Coastal Carolina on Nov. 9 last year and secured double figures in 15 games.

Hailey Van Lith transferred to TCU for her final college year

Louisville v Iowa

Hailey Van Lith is in her final year of collegiate eligibility and has transferred to TCU after playing for LSU under Kim Mulkey in the 2023-24 season. She spent three weeks in the transfer portal to finally make her decision. However, she earlier denied the rumors of a possible move to TCU and was later trolled by fans on the internet for doing so.

Starting her college career with Louisville over an offer from Baylor, Hailey Van Lith averaged 15.4 ppg in three seasons with them. She committed to LSU in 2023 and led the team to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, where they lost to Caitlin Clark's Iowa.

She averaged 11.6 ppg, 2.4 rpg and 3.6 apg, which is lower than the standard she has set. She possesses more skills than that and will be looking to justify her potential in her final year with TCU to improve her WNBA draft prospect next year.