WATCH: Duke guard Jared McCain's workout video featuring "2 days into college" by Irish singer Aimee Carty creates viral trend

Jared McCain is one of the fastest-rising stars in the world of college basketball, which has boosted his popularity on social media. This week, the Duke freshman guard ensured that a song by young Irish singer Aimee Carty went viral on TikTok.

McCain was seen singing Carty’s “2 Days into College” in an acapella version, a rendition that caught the attention of many on the video-sharing platform. His account boasts two million followers, which meant that the video went viral in no time. He captioned it:

“Post workout jingles @Aimee Carty was elite with this.”

Here's the video:

The video made by Jared McCain has been viewed by over four million users on the platform, and more than 600 thousand have dropped a like.

Reception of the Jared McCain video on TikTok

The rendition made by Jared McCain in the video quickly caught the attention of many as it went viral in on TikTok. Many started to make use of the sound in their videos as it continues to gain widespread attention.

That has prompted numerous users to create edits featuring the Blue Devil's point guard introduction followed by the remainder of the song performed by Carty while McCain's highlights being played. The videos are also gaining a lot of attention on the platform.

Hence, Aimee Carty’s song has recorded significant usage on TikTok, with over more than 8,000 users making a video with it. The growing usage on the video-sharing platform is ensuring the rising popularity of the song, which was released in December.

The number of streams for the song on both Spotify and Apple Music has seen significant growth. It has made “2 Days into College” the most popular song in Aime Carty’s rising career.

Jared McCain’s career at Duke

Jared McCain’s time at Duke has been a noteworthy one. The guard teamed up with the Blue Devils as a five-star prospect ahead of the 2023-24 season and has been an important member of the team. He's averaging 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

McCain has established himself as a brilliant defender on the court. His scoring instinct, shooting prowess and overall basketball IQ have made him a force on the Blue Devils team. Despite not having an imposing physical attribute, his effort is often noticeable on the court.

His exploits this season should earn him some reward at the end of the season. He's projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming draft later this year.