WATCH: Duke star Cooper Flagg and GF Lola Ressler show off glamorous outfits for prom night

Duke's newest commit, Cooper Flagg, and his girlfriend, Lola Ressler showed off their glamorous outfits for a special prom night.

The two uploaded a transition video, where they went from wearing simple clothes to classy ones fit for the occasion. Cooper stunned in a grey suit, while Lola turned heads in a navy blue dress with a high slit in the front.

Ressler is a soccer star at Montverde Academy.

Cooper Flagg showed off basketball prowess at 2024 Nike Hoop Summit

At the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, the Duke commit showed off his basketball talent, helping Team USA to an impressive 98-75 victory against the World Team.

Cooper Flagg showcased his skills in front of over 100 NBA scouts and executives, amassing a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. His versatility on the hard court earned him praise, despite facing foul trouble.

The Maine native received high praise from NBA icon Steph Curry during his high school days. Curry witnessed the Duke commit's talents firsthand at his annual camp in California. As a high schooler, Cooper had gained attention as one of the country’s most elite young players.

Steph Curry praised Flagg’s confidence and tenacity. As per him, Cooper was already playing like an NBA star, which is a very rare quality for a high school player to have.

"He obviously can show his athleticism and overall skill set, but he's one that I've seen that's like never in a hurry out there, and for highschool level, that's hard to find because they're so athletic so fast," said Curry in an interview with SLAM.

"They rely on that, but he almost plays like an NBA style ... He is 16. So that like, just watching it, you can see it too, you can see a little difference in his pace and his overall know-how."

Since Curry is known for his flawless patience and rhythm on the court, his recognition of those same qualities in Flagg is indeed high praise.