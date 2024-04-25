WATCH: Emotional Nika Muhl goes teary-eyed bidding one last goodbye to UConn coach Geno Auriemma before Seattle Storm debut

Nika Muhl was drafted by the Seattle Storm in the second round of the 2024 WNBA draft earlier this month. The Croatian-born point guard spent four successful seasons at UConn, where she earned personal accolades and broke a few school records.

With Muhl set to begin life as a pro with the Storm in the upcoming season, she will leave behind a lot of memories at UConn. The university has been her home since she arrived in the United States from her homeland, but now she has to begin a new adventure in Seattle.

In an emotional video shared on UConn basketball’s social media page on Wednesday, Nika Muhl bid Huskies coach Geno Auriemma farewell. The point guard was in tears.

Take a look at the emotional moment between the two in the video below.

The connection between Nika Muhl and Geno Auriemma

While playing for the ŽKK Trešnjevka 2009 in the Women Adriatic Basketball Association, Nika Muhl received offers from American universities, including Ohio State, Oregon, Louisville and USF. However, she committed to UConn.

Muhl credited Geno Auriemma's trip to Croatia as one reason for her decision, saying that he was the first one to visit and it made her feel like he truly cared and wanted her. This marked the beginning of their player-coach connection.

Auriemma played a crucial role in ensuring a quick adaptation of Nika Muhl to the American environment. He made her feel comfortable in the program and served as a mentor to her. He motivated her to become an important member of the Huskies.

Throughout Muhl’s time at UConn, her development as a player was evident. Without a doubt, Geno Auriemma was vital to this, especially in the season when Paige Bueckers was out of action. He's played a large role in her development as a player, and that's why Muhl's departure was difficult for her.