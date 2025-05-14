Watch: Ex-Miami guard Hanna Cavinder shows her followers how to "slay" quad day in latest IG video

Former Miami guard Hanna Cavinder remains committed to fitness after her collegiate career and continues to share her workout routines with fans on social media, offering tips and insights for maintaining peak physical condition.
With her twin sister Haley engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, Hanna has been doing several solo videos on their joint Instagram account.
In her latest video shared on the Cavinder Twins account on Wednesday, she showed her followers how to get the best out of a quad day in the gym.
Hanna did workout drills to build her quads while using different equipment.
“QUAD DAY SLAY 🧃🧍♀️. you don’t have to overcomplicate it,repetition & progressive overload are the keys to results!! 🔗workout program is linked in the bio #workout #legday,” Hanna wrote.
With over 432,000 followers on their shared Instagram account, the sisters have a big audience to share their diet plans, exercise routines and workout outfits with.
They also launched their fitness app last year and called TWOgether. The twins revealed that the reason for creating their app was to “help women streamline their workouts and nutrition through fitness plans and recipes.”
It features different workout programs, custom macro counts and recipe guides, which are all available at a monthly subscription rate.
Hanna and Haley have shared their struggles with restrictive dieting and achieving the ultimate goals with workout routines, with their poor diet causing both of them to develop eating disorders.
Hanna Cavinder hypes up Haley’s quads in latest TikTok video
Hanna and Haley Cavinder posted their quad workout on TikTok on Wednesday, where Hanna hyped her sister while on the leg extension machine.
"Dude, your quads are so much better than mine," Hanna said.
Hanna and Haley have been fitness enthusiasts and influencers since their college days and have shared their workout goals and routines with their fans on social media, inspiring them to make the most out of their exercises.
