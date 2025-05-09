WATCH: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder & fiancé Jake Ferguson share romantic glimpse of their relationship via TikTok

Haley Cavinder and her fiancé, Dallas Cowboys tight end, Jake Ferguson, shared a glimpse of a sweet moment from their relationship on Thursday.

In a video posted on the Cavinder Twins' joint TikTok account, the couple appeared all dressed up, seemingly for a date. But they still found time to vibe to some of Rihanna’s music, appearing all cozy at each other's company.

The famous couple have been together since 2023, celebrating their one-year anniversary in September 2024. Cavinder and Ferguson often post heartwarming photos of their escapades together on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into their beautiful life.

Their relationship has blossomed since their anniversay, with Ferguson eventually proposing to Cavinder in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 17. She had posted a video with her twin sister, Hanna, showing off their outfits for the night, unaware of the upcoming engagement.

Ferguson created a vlog-style video documenting the lead-up to the proposal, including handwritten journal entries and sleepless nights.

While Ferguson is still actively playing sports at a professional level, Cavinder already retired after five years of college basketball alongside her twin sister.

Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in her fifth and final collegiate season with the Miami Hurricanes, making the Second-Team All-ACC.

Ferguson started 14 games during the 2024 NFL season with Dallas, finishing with 59 receptions for 494 yards without any touchdowns.

Haley Cavinder & Jake Ferguson kick off wedding plans

The recently engaged couple are ready to tie the knot, with plans for their big day already underway, as per a video clip posted by Haley on Instagram.

In the video, she can be seen touring a wedding venue along with her twin sister, Hanna, and other members of the family.

“let the wedding planning begin💍👰‍♀️🫶🏼🥹 @michellerago,” she captioned the video that was posted on the Cavinders’ joint Instagram account.

The couple have not yet announced a wedding date. But their social media activities suggest that it will not be long from now.

