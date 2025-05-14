WATCH: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder takes a hilarious NSFW shot at twin Hanna Cavinder during workout

Former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder teased her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, during a recent TikTok workout routine. The Cavinder twins, who announced their retirement from basketball, are now focused on creating content to entertain their massive following of over four million TikTok followers and grow their brand.

On Wednesday, the twins posted a video of their workout routine on TikTok, showing Haley taking a not-safe-for-work dig at Hanna. It began with Hanna asking if they could skip cardio.

"Yes, I'm actually in a healthy relationship," Haley replied.

Haley got engaged to NFL star Jake Ferguson last month after dating for two years. The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed at a beachside in front of the couple's family and friends. Hanna was also present at the event and shared the exciting moment on the twins' joint social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Hanna was not so lucky in her relationship with Miami football star, Carson Beck. The two reportedly called it quits after rumours of Beck being unfaithful trended on social media. Since then, Hanna, who reportedly played an influential role in getting Beck to transfer to Miami from Georgia, deleted all traces of the star quarterback from all her social media handles.

She is often spotted hanging with her twin and NFL star fiancé, Ferguson, as a third wheel.

Hanna Cavinder hypes twin sister Haley Cavinder during workout

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are no longer basketball players, after announcing their retirement from the sport. However, they are still ardent advocates of fitness and physical well-being. In a TikTok post on Wednesday, Haley was engaged in an intense quads workout as her twin, Hanna, hyped her in the background.

"When your sister is your hype man," the post was captioned.

The Cavinder twins have been living apart since they retired after using up their college eligibility last season. Haley moved to Texas to join her fiancé, NFL star Jake Ferguson, while Hanna remained in South Florida. However, the twins still make time to come together and create content for their social media handles.

The Cavinder twins, who have since established themselves as TikTok stars, are in the business of promoting their brand online. Inspired by their parents, who are entrepreneurs, the twins have created their own fitness app, TWOgether, and have continuously promoted it to their fans. They have also signed Name, Image, and Likeness deals, which they are leveraging to promote the Cavinder twins' brand.

