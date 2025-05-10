WATCH: Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder fashionably third wheels with twin Haley Cavinder & fiance Jake Ferguson 

Former Miami women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder is now a self-titled "third wheel" to her twin sister Haley Cavinder and fiancé Jake Ferguson's relationship. Last month, Haley and Ferguson got engaged after dating for two years. Hanna was present when the NFL star popped the question to her twin.

On Saturday, Hanna posted a TikTok video that featured her hanging out with Haley and Ferguson. The former Hurricane guard wore a black crop top and short jean skirt, while her twin wore a little dress and completed the look with a pair of strapped black high-heeled shoes.

Ferguson donned a black t-shirt over a pair of blue jeans. He completed the look with a white hat and black sunglasses.

"Pov you're the built in third wheel," the video was captioned.

Hanna's relationship with college football star Carson Beck reportedly hit the rocks. Since then, Hanna has often been spotted tagging along with her twin sister.

Hanna Cavinder reunites with twin sister Haley Cavinder for a "quad day"

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister Haley Cavinder are no longer living together following the end of their basketball career with the Miami Hurricanes. However, distance is not a barrier for the twins as they reunited once again to post content on their joint social media accounts.

On Wednesday, the twins posted a TikTok video that showed them doing an intense quad day workout. In the video, Hanna wore a dark blue ensemble while Haley was wearing a two-piece lavender set, including a sports bra and matching shorts.

"POV it’s quad day," the post was captioned.

Hanna and Haley began living separately after announcing their retirement from basketball. Haley moved in with her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, a Dallas Cowboys tight end in Texas, while Hanna remained in South Florida.

However, the Twins still make time to see each other and create content together to promote their brand. The twins also revealed their intentions to follow in their parents' footsteps in business.

