WATCH: Ex-Miami star Hanna & Haley Cavinder pay tribute to their mom for raising "five versions of herself"

Former Miami women's basketball stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder celebrated their mother, Katie Cavinder, on Mother's Day. The Cavinder twins posted a tribute to their mom on TikTok.

In the video, the twins posed with their mom and their three sisters, Brandi Perkins, Brooke Cavinder and Natalie Cavinder, for the camera. Their mom is seen holding a red rose during the pose.

"To the woman brave enough to raise five versions of herself," the post was captioned.

This is not the first time the Cavinder twins showed off their mother on TikTok. However, the Cavinder matriarch was not always supportive of her daughters' venture into the video content platform, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“We were not big fans of it,” Katie recalled in a 2023 interview with GQ Sports. “My husband and I would be like, Why are you guys dancing around in front of your phone? How in the heck how are you going to make money from that?”

The twins kept posting on TikTok, amassing over three million followers in a year. In 2021, they became among the first student-athletes to sign a NIL deal, partnering with Boost Mobile.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder sign NIL deal with Raising Cane's

Hanna and Haley Cavinder retired from basketball after running out of eligibility with the NCAA. However, the Cavinder twins are taking their brand to the next level and recently signed a NIL deal with a fried chicken restaurant known as Raising Cane's.

The twins were spotted with the restaurant's founder and owner, Todd Graves, as he took them around the facility in a YouTube video posted on May 6. They discussed how playing college basketball shaped their business philosophy going forward.

"From the jump, I think Haley and I are very consistent routine-like people," Hanna said (Time stamp: 1:02). "And I think college athletics teaches you that and kind of sets the kind of standards for that. I think it was very seamless when we got into the NIL space and then furthermore, wanting to start our business, starting our TWOgether app, all those traits just kind of carry over."

Hanna also added that the discipline and routine they learned from playing collegiate basketball taught them to commit to something 100 percent. Meanwhile, the twins have since declared their interest in venturing into business, leveraging their NIL deals.

About the author Nonyelum Ossai Nonyelum Ossai is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with more than 10 years of experience in the field. Nonyelum is the founder of and principal writer for LitAfrik, was a content marketing specialist at FrujuSports and a senior content writer for Blackdot Media.



Nonyelum has a Masters Degree in Theatre Arts, specializing in Media Arts. Aside from work, Nonyelum is a Thespian, screenwriter, creative writer and an unapologetic lover of books, great movies and sports. Know More

