WATCH: Ex-Miami stars Haley Cavinder shows her love-fueled grind while Hanna Cavinder goes beast mode in latest workout clip

Former Miami Hurricanes stars Hanna and Haley Cavinder decided to forego their future basketball careers in favor of becoming influencers. They had already established a big social media presence during their playing careers, and now they are putting their focus into it full time.

However, just because they are not playing on the court anymore does not mean they are not focused on their fitness. Many of their social media posts include short videos of the Cavinder twins working out. On Saturday, the twins posted a funny clip of TikTok.

In the clip, each of the twins is working out. Haley Cavinder, who is engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, is working out while having fun. Conversely, Hanna Cavinder, who broke up with Miami QB Carson Beck earlier this year, is working hard because of her single status. The clip starts by showing Haley, followed by the caption:

"Working out when you're in love:"

It then shifts to a clip of Hanna working out with the caption:

"Working out when you're single:"

The Cavinder twins typically stay active in the gym and on social media. As of late May, they have 4.6 million followers on TikTok.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are in different stages of their romantic lives

While Hanna and Haley Cavinder appear to be incredibly close, they are in completely different stages of their romantic lives. Haley got engaged to Jake Ferguson in April with a romantic beachfront proposal. She shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

"The easiest love."

The couple has been together since 2023, having met on social media. Cavinder has not hesitated to share their relationship on Instagram and other social media platforms since then. However, her sister is not in the same stage of her romantic life.

Hanna Cavinder was in a relationship with Miami QB Carson Beck until earlier this year. The former Georgia QB transferred to Miami in the offseason, presumably in part to be close to his girlfriend. However, the couple broke up in early March shortly after rumors of his cheating surfaced.

However, despite the reports, Hanna Cavinder has denied that she broke up with him for that reason. A Kai Trump vlog in April captured a conversation between her and the Cavinder twins.

"No… NOBODY likes him," Cavinder said. "I didn’t break up with him because he was cheating, I broke up with him because of who he is."

Despite how much the Cavinder twins joke about their personal lives in social media, Hanna appears to have bounced back from the break up.

