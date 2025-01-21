WATCH: Fight almost breaks out as Villanova’s Wooga Poplar swings his arm towards Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber

Villanova and Georgetown's game on Monday night got heated as Wooga Poplar was ejected after a confrontation with Thomas Sorber. Poplar was called for a flagrant 2 foul after throwing a forearm at Sorber early in the match.

It all started when the Wildcats' senior guard Poplar and the Hoyas' junior Jayden Epps got tangled up battling for position near the 3-point arc. After some words were exchanged, Georgetown's senior Micah Peavy stepped in and said something to Poplar.

Then Thomas Sorber, a 6-foot-10 forward, came in and gave a bit of a push to the Villanova star, leading Poplar to throw his arm out at Sorber. Jordan Longino, another Villanova player, immediately stepped in to restrain his teammate and prevent things from escalating further.

Here's the full sequence, as captured on the game broadcast:

After the incident, officials reviewed the play and Wooga Poplar was given a flagrant 2 foul and ejected from the game, ending his night early following just 7 minutes of action and 3 points.

With one of Villanova's best players out of the game, Georgetown defeated the Wildcats 64-63 in Pennsylvania. Despite senior forward Eric Dixon, the team's leading scorer, finishing with a game-high 29 points, the loss was a tough one for Kyle Neptune's squad.

The Wildcats were leading 63-55 with minutes to play, but the Hoyas closed the game on a 9-0 run, capped by Micah Peavy's layup with just 0.1 seconds remaining.

Wooga Poplar is enjoying his best season as a senior at Villanova

While the incident and ejection were disappointing, it should not overshadow what has been a strong senior campaign so far for Wooga Poplar. The 6-foot-5 guard is averaging a career-high 14.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Wildcats (12-8, 5-4 Big East).

Poplar spent his first three seasons at Miami before transferring to Wells Fargo ahead of the 2024-25 season. In his final year with the Hurricanes, he averaged 13.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 2.1 apg while starting all 29 games.

For Kyle Neptune's team, Poplar has stepped up as one of the team's leading contributors alongside Dixon. His best scoring performance came in a 68-80 loss at St. John's on Jan. 11, when he erupted for 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

Wooga Poplar has recorded 5 double-doubles this season and scored double-figures in 15 of Villanova's 20 games. He tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds in the Wildcats' last game — a 75-73 win against Providence on Friday.

