WATCH: Fitness freaks Cavinder Twins undergo intense training session after declaring to return for one last season in college basketball

Hanna and Haley Cavinder announced their return to the Miami Hurricanes for the final year of college eligibility. Haley had already committed to the TCU Horned Frogs in November and was set to join for the 2024-25 season. However, after her twin announced her return to Miami on Wednesday, Haley followed suit the next day.

The Cavinder twins are already preparing hard for their return, as they shared a video of the gym session on Instagram.

After signing a deal with the WWE last year, Haley and Hanna were training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando for a possible in-ring career. However, it looks like their love for basketball did not fade away.

The Cavinder twins played their first three seasons with the Fresno State Bulldogs. After the introduction of NIL in 2021, they quickly became "queens of NIL" as they reached almost $1 million (per On3) in the first year.

Haley and Hanna then transferred to Coral Gables to widen their platform and increased their valuation to $2 million. They have since taken over TikTok, Instagram and YouTube and even started their own podcast, Twin Talk.

Hanna Cavinder believes her passion for basketball has returned, influencing her decision

Hanna Cavinder averaged 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in her first three seasons at Fresno State. However, at Miami, her performance went down as she averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds.

Haley Cavinder, on the other hand, averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists and led the Hurricanes to their first-ever Elite Eight appearance where they lost to LSU.

In her message announcing her return, Hanna said:

"My last season of basketball was one of the most successful & challenging years of my life but it helped me grow immensely. The past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the passion for. With that being said, I am returning for one more season"

Meanwhile, Haley in her message said that her biggest reason to decommit from TCU and join Miami is her sister.

“There is nothing more important than family and the bond I share with my twin sister,” Haley Cavinder wrote on X.

“Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up. I am excited for this upcoming season and can't wait to play at the U.”

Most fans in the comments commended the twins for taking their time off and figuring out their passion. However, some claimed that the reason could be that their NIL money has run out, or they saw players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and JuJu Watkins take home the big bucks and decided to return.

Also Read: Fans divided over Haley Cavinder's Miami commitment to join her twin sister for final year: "Did y'all leave WWE?" "Canes are back"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback