Mikaylah Williams broke down in tears after missing a layup in crunchtime during the LSU Tigers' clash with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Thursday evening.

The Tigers lost to Alabama 88-85 in overtime. Kim Mulkey's team erased a 55-46 deficit at the half, outscoring the Tide after intermission to send the game to extra minutes.

In the final minute of overtime, Williams had multiple opportunities to help the Tigers' cause. Mikaylah was fouled, and split her charities to tie the game. A few possessions later, she had the opportunity to put her team in the lead with a layup, but her move was blocked.

Following the missed chances, the guard appeared to be fighting back tears on the bench as her teammate Flau'jae Johnson consoled her. The emotional moment was shared on X by Boot Krewe Media with the caption:

"Flau’jae consoling Mikaylah Williams on the bench"

Despite Mikaylah Williams' miss, she was able to score 22 points, four assists, and four rebounds, leading the way for the Tigers. Aneesah Morrow backed the guard with 16 points, three assists, and nine rebounds, but Flau'jae Johnson, who had a quiet night, had just six points, one assist, and seven rebounds.

Kim Mulkey's team maintained its grasp on the third spot in the Southeastern Conference standings. They currently boast a 27-3 this season and are currently ranked seventh in the 2025 AP rankings with a total of 590 points.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey blames officiating despite Mikaylah Williams' OT miss

Kim Mulkey has shared her thoughts on what went wrong for her team during the Tigers' loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"Let's start at the foul line," Mulkey said. "You can't shoot 14 for 23 from the foul line. They missed four. Then let's go to rebounding. They out rebounded us. That's where I'd start and we knew they were outstanding shooters. And we held them pretty good from three.

"It was a hard game to coach because the officiating was uneven the whole game."

The LSU Tigers shifts their focus on the final game of the season against the Ole Miss Rebels at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday.

