WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson's step-dad shows his 'proud dad' moment as LSU star imitates cheerleaders in latest IG video

Flau'jae Johnson made a big return to the court on Saturday when the LSU Tigers beat San Diego State 103-48 in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The junior guard was phenomenal and finished with 22 points, two assists, four steals and two blocks.

After the game, Johnson was seen playing around and even imitating the cheerleaders, who were dancing to celebrate the win. The guard's step-father, Ameen Brooks, shared the video on Instagram on Sunday with the caption:

"Just want to see you be the best you 🥲💜💛💐🙏🏼"

"Proud dad moments," he added on the video

After the Elite Eight run last season, the Tigers will hope to end the year with a national championship. They ended the regular season with a 29-5 overall record. LSU exited the SEC Tournament earlier this month in the semifinal round after a 56-49 loss to Texas.

Flau'jae Johnson's triumphant return to court

Flau'jae Johnson was sidelined during the SEC Tournament with a shin inflammation. The guard's performances saw a gradual decline towards the end of the regular season, and LSU coach Kim Mulkey chose to rest her in preparation for the March Madness.

Talking about her return to playing during the postgame presser, Johnson said (via Athlon Sports):

"It wasn't easy, but I've been on that bike (recuperating). That bike is real. That bike in Thomas is real. Just keeping my wind up, I feel like I was trying to push through some spurts because I know that's how you get in game shape.

"I feel like you can't get in basketball shape without playing in games. So this was just a good first outing for me. I was excited."

Flau'jae Johnson admitted to some pregame jitters:

"I was nervous today. I was talking to Coach Bob [Starkey]. I'm, like, I was looking good in practice, right? You know what I'm saying? Arms straight, you think? So, I was nervous.

"I ain't going to lie. I'm always nervous before games. This time I was like I don't want to be the odd man out."

With the first round and its nervousness conquered, Johnson and the Tigers prepare for their second-round clash against Florida State on Monday. The game is scheduled to tip-off at 6 pm EST and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

