Watch: Former LSU hooper Last-Tear Poa dons beige jacket in stylish video after announcing ASU commitment

Former LSU guard Last-Tear Poa gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek of how she is enjoying herself following her recent transfer announcement. Poa entered the transfer portal following a difficult season with the Tigers, where she struggled for playing time. On Sunday, she announced her commitment to Arizona State.

Poa shared a video on her Instagram story, which showed her taking a mirror selfie in a bathroom. She wore a white long-sleeved crop top underneath a beige sleeveless jacket. Poa also donned a pair of grey joggers and a white face cap. She completed the look with black headphones.

Last-Tear Poa posts mirror selfie video on IG story. Image via @lasttear_poa

Poa played three seasons at LSU. In the 2024-25 campaign, she averaged 2.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 24.5% shooting. In the Tigers' defeat to UCLA in Elite Eight, Poa recorded three points and one rebound in 11 minutes. It was her last game with the team.

Poa is one of two players who recently committed to the Sun Devils, alongside former Penn State guard Gabby Elliott. They will be part of the replacements for four Arizona State players who hit the transfer portal after the season ended.

Former LSU star Last-Tear Poa commits to Arizona State

Last-Tear Poa has committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils, as announced on Sunday. It is her second transfer in her collegiate career. Poa played her freshman season at Northwest Florida State before transferring to LSU ahead of the 2022-23 campaign as a JUCO prospect.

In her three years with Kim Mulkey's Tigers, Poa, who is from Australia, played a key role in the lead-up to the 2023 national championship. She appeared in 30 games and made 15 starts in the 2024-25 season. However, it was a tough year for Poa, as she filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services over the denial of her P-1A athlete visa. The denial meant she was not eligible to sign NIL deals, which were introduced in 2021.

Poa, who is using up her extra year of eligibility, has already warmed up to Sun Devils first-year coach Molly Miller. Arizona State went 10-22 last season and 3-15 in the Big 12. With Miller in charge and Poa part of the team, the program looks to build a formidable team to challenge for the conference and NCAA Tournament titles next season.

