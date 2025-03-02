Watch: Former national champ Cheryl Miller gives stamp of approval to JuJu Watkins following masterful play 

JuJu Watkins put on a show on Saturday as the No. 4-ranked USC Trojans earned an 80-67 win over the No. 2-ranked UCLA Bruins. A video was posted on social media and showed Watkins blocking a layup from Gabriela Jaquez before calling a play. Former national champ Cheryl Miller was quick to react to the block by clapping and dapping up Watkins.

Miller, a two-time NCAA champion, played for USC from 1982-1986 and coached the Trojans from 1993 to 1995. She also had her No. 31 jersey number retired by the team in 2006, becoming the first basketball player in USC history to have that honor.

In an Instagram post on Sunday from FOX College Hoops, Watkins blocked the shot and acknowledged Miller's gesture.

Watkins is averaging 24.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 42.9% shooting this season. She has scored 20 or more points in 23 games, proving to be a driving force for the Trojans.

JuJu Watins' USC triumphs over UCLA to secure first Big Ten regular-season title

JuJu Watkins produced an impressive display, putting up 30 points to lead No. 4-ranked USC to an 80-67 victory over No. 2-ranked UCLA on Saturday. The win not only secured the Trojans' season sweep of the Bruins but also their first-ever Big Ten regular-season title in its league debut.

They were tied for first place ahead of the game as USC improved its record to 26-2 overall (17-1), while UCLA dropped to 27-2 (16-2). The Bruins' only two losses this season have been against USC, including a 71-60 defeat on Feb. 14.

Watkins scored 23 points in the first half, including six straight points to give USC a 46-32 lead at halftime. In the fourth quarter, she produced back-to-back 3-pointers that extended the Trojans' lead to 19, putting the game beyond reach.

Kiki Iriafen was also instrumental as she contributed 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds. USC's largest lead was 20 points as it scored 14 points off fastbreaks. The Trojans shot 48.5% and scored 26 points in the paint.

Kiki Rice led UCLA with 16 points, while Lauren Betts finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Bruins committed 16 turnovers, as USC took advantage to convert 25 points.

UCLA missed its first eight shots and committed two turnovers and couldn’t take the lead. Although the Bruins clawed their way back to cut the deficit to four in the third quarter, the Trojans went on a nine-point run to regain control and entered the final period with a 13-point advantage.

