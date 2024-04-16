WATCH: Former UConn star Nika Muhl declares $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark as “unguardable” during 2024 WNBA draft interview

Former UConn star Nika Muhl came up against Iowa's Caitlin Clark in the Final Four of this year's NCAA Tournament. The Hawkeyes won that game narrowly 71-69 to book a spot in the national championship thanks to Clark's 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

At the 2024 WNBA draft on Monday, Muhl was asked to give Clark, who has NIL deals worth $3.4 million (per On3), a nickname before she goes pro. The two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year thought for a few seconds before answering.

"I would probably say, oh my god, I could give her so many. She's great. But I would probably say unguardable. Unguardable, man, she's unguardable." Muhl said.

Although Clark's Hawkeyes took down the Huskies in the Final Four, there was no fairytale end to her NCAA career. Iowa lost 87-75 in the title game to Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks, who went unbeaten through the entire season.

Clark posted a game-high 30 points in the finale, with eight rebounds and five assists. However, the Hawkeyes fell short of the championship.

Notably, Clark and Iowa reached the national championship last season as well. However, the Hawkeyes lost to Angel Reese's LSU Tigers in 2023.

Nonetheless, Clark ended her collegiate career with several accolades, including two national Player of the Year awards and three Big Ten Player of the Year awards. She led Iowa to three successive Big Ten Tournament title victories.

Clark also holds the NCAA's all-time scoring record with 3,951 points.

Caitlin Clark draft projection: Is the Iowa legend a guaranteed No. 1 pick at the 2024 WNBA draft?

Former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark

All signs point toward Caitlin Clark going as the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. The Hawkeyes superstar has been the standout player in women's college basketball for the past few seasons and has taken the women's game to a whole new level.

The Indiana Fever have the best chance of landing the Iowa superstar since they hold the No. 1 pick at this year's event.

The draft is set to commence at 7:30 p.m. EDT from the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

