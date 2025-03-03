WATCH: Former UConn star Nika Muhl shares adorable moment with young fans ahead of Marquette clash

Seattle Storm guard Nika Muhl has stayed close to her alma mater, the UConn Huskies, even after turning pro last year. She is also a charismatic figure, and on Sunday, her attitude was on full display when she attended the Huskies' game against Marquette.

Muhl was in the crowd during the game and took the time to pose for pictures and sign autographs for young fans at the Harry A. Gamper Pavilion for the regular season finale.

As seen in the video, the Croatian point guard was all smiles while taking a selfie with a couple of young girls before also signing their jerseys.

During his college career, Nika Muhl was one of the best defensive players in the country. She won Big East Defensive Player of the Year twice and set several records for the Huskies, including most assists in a season and the career assists leader.

Muhl was also named second-team All-Big East twice. She also set the school’s single-game assist record in her junior season, with 15 helpers against NC State.

In four years at UConn, the Zagreb, Croatia native scored 5.8 points and 5.2 assists per game. She also had 1.4 steals per game while hitting 42.7% of her shots from the floor.

Nika Muhl was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2024, but had little impact on the court in her first WNBA season. She then signed with Turkish club Besiktas for the 2024-2025 season, but a knee injury prevented her from finishing the year with the club. She had surgery in November and her return date is still unknown.

Nika Muhl went to support “twin” Paige Bueckers

Nika Muhl has attended some UConn Huskies games since she finished her college career, but Sunday’s game was special. Muhl was there to support her friend and Huskies’ star Paige Bueckers on senior night.

Muhl also had some words of encouragement for her former teammate during an in-game interview on Fox Sports, a reflection of the close relationship they've had since sharing the court at Storrs.

"That's my twin. That's my best friend. That's my sister. That's family for life. What struck me at first with her was how confident and how humble she is," Nika Muhl said.

The Huskies beat Marquette by a score of 92-57 in what was Bueckers’ likely final regular season college basketball game. UConn will now head into the conference tournament looking to improve their seeding ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

