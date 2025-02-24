Watch: Former World Series champ Alex Rodriguez helps Bucknell fan win $10,000 with pinpoint halfcourt shot 

Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez produced a wild halfcourt shot to help a Bucknell student win $10,000 on Sunday afternoon. Rodriguez, who is also the co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, expertly made the shot during the halftime of Bucknell’s 84-53 win over Army.

The shot drew a wild celebration in the student section at Sojka Pavilion, which was captioned in a video on Redditt.

"ARod wins fan $10k at halftime of Bucknell - Army game," the video was captioned.

Rodriguez was at Bucknell to speak about his company, Jump Platforms, which he co-founded with Jordy Leiser and Marc Lore. Leiser is a Bucknell trustee while Lore is a co-owner of the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx.

Alex Rodriguez and Lore have been in a legal battle for full control of the Timberwolves and Lynx for years after they both agreed to purchase the franchises for $1.5 billion in 2021. However, they won the battle and will be taking control of the franchises when the current owner Glen Taylor and the NBA complete the deal.

Alex Rodriguez watches as Bucknell downs Army on Senior Day

Alex Rodriguez's halfcourt shot was not the only highlight of the day as Bucknell defeated Army 84-53 to celebrate Senior Day. Josh Bascoe made a game-high 30 points, scoring 11 of 18 field goals, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. He also had five assists and four steals.

The Bison led wire-to-wire, shot over 50% in both halves to finish the game at 56.9% (33 of 58). They led the game 44-30 at halftime and built their lead to as many as 36 points in the second half.

Bucknell also outrebounded Army 39-25 in the game, with 11 offensive boards which led to 10-2 points.

Following the win, Bucknell has now improved to 15-14 overall and 11-5 in the Patriot League. The Bison have also moved to second place, clinching a top-four seed for the Patriot League Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Army Black Knights had walked away with a 116-110 double-overtime win over the Bison on Feb. 8 and have two games remaining, against Lafayette Leopards and Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Tuesday and Saturday, respectively.

The first round of the Patriot League men’s basketball tournament starts on Tuesday, March 4, and will be contested between the bottom four seeds in the league. Winners advance to the quarterfinals on March 6 to face the higher seeds.

The semifinals will be held on March 9 while the championship game is on March 12. The winner gets an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

