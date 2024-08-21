Watch: Gabbie Marshall raises awareness against cancer with "surprise" initiative in partnership with clothing brand

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Gabbie Marshall has involved herself in several charity works following her collegiate career. After her final Hawkeyes campaign last season, she had the option to continue her basketball career in the WNBA. However, Marshall decided to pursue her own dream of further excelling in her academics and getting a master's degree in Occupational therapy.

Now, Gabbie Marshall is turning her platform into a voice to extend her support and motivate individuals battling with cancer. In a post she shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the former Iowa star announced a new giveaway contest with Cancer Brand.

In the video, she explained the rules of the contest where she will give away three autographed Cancer Brand merchandise. For an individual to participate, they need to purchase a T-shirt from the brand's website and then post it on social media while tagging Gabbie Marshall or Cancer Brand. She will then randomly pick three lucky winners of her autographed merchandise.

"Hey guys!! I'll be picking 3 people for a little surprise, and I'd love for you to be part of it. Simply tag me and @cancerbrand_ in your story/post when you order or wear your shirt. The winners will be announced on Monday, so until then remember, WeCancervive together!," Marshall wrote in the caption.

Gabbie Marshall announced her partnership with Cancer Brand last month. The end goal of this collaboration is to educate and create awareness about cancer and help individuals in their fight against cancer.

Gabbie Marshall surprises her grandmother who is battling cancer

The former Iowa star's grandmother is battling cancer for the second time. So Marshall decided to do something special for her and planned a surprise for her.

She shared a post on Instagram where we see her and her family surprising her granny with a very heartwarming gift. Everyone in the video is seen wearing a 'WeCancervie' T-shirt from Cancer Brand as her grandmother was left in awe by the wholesome and heartwarming gesture.

"This is totally awesome!,' Gabbie Marshall's grandmother can be heard saying in the video.

Apart from engaging in charity work, Marshall has enrolled in University of North Carolina's Masters programme.

