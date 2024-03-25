WATCH: Grand Canyon's student section teases Nate Oats' Alabama with "Bama who?" chant ahead of the second-round matchup

Grand Canyon was undoubtedly an underdog in the NCAA Tournament second-round game against Alabama on Sunday night. Nonetheless, the antelopes did not rule out the possibility of staging an upset against the Crimson Tide, which is what March Madness is all about.

Everyone at Grand Canyon appeared to be playing their part in ensuring the fall of the SEC giant before the game. A host of students from the Phoenix-based Christian university was seen taunting Alabama players ahead of the game during their warm-up session.

In a noteworthy scene before the tip-off, the Grand Canyon band and student section were seen yelling “Bama Who” in chorus at the Spokane Arena in a bid to intimate the Alabama players.

The rhythm chant by the students was accompanied with dances, which created some spectacle in the arena ahead of the encounter. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Hard fight from the Grand Canyon Antelopes

The Antelopes came with the mindset of staging an upset in the Spokane Arena and were close to one. However, a late series of brilliant plays from Alabama secured a 72-61 victory over the underdog. The hard-fought win took the Crimson Tide to the Sweet 16.

One thing that was very clear througout the game was the determination of Grand Canyon to secure a win against all odds. Guard Tyrone Grant-Foster put out an impressive performance, registering 29 points and eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Mark Sears was the star man for Nate Oats’ team in the victory on Sunday night. The guard bagged 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. A performance like this from him will be crucial in the next couple of games as the Crimson Tide aims for the national title.

Can Alabama win the NCAA Tournament?

Alabama has a chance to win the 2024 NCAA Tournament following a somewhat fair regular season. Some experts have projected the Crimson Tide to go all the way to the Final Four, which will be a big win for them and the SEC as a whole.

Ahead of March Madness, the Crimson Tide had the nation's top-ranked offense, leading both in points per game (91.5) and Pomeroy’s offensive efficiency (128.1 points per 100 possessions). That positions them as strong contenders for the national title.

Following the second-round win, Bama will play No. 1 seed North Carolina in the Sweet 16 on Thursday. It's to be seen how far they can go in the postseason tournament.