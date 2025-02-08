WATCH: Gus Johnson accidentally crowns St. John's coach Rick Pitino "Big Ten sheriff" before quick fix

  • home icon
By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified Feb 08, 2025 18:27 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Providence at St. John - (Source: Imagn)

Sportscaster Gus Johnson made a blunder in an attempt to hype St. John's head coach Rick Pitino during 12th-ranked Johnnies' victory over 19th-ranked the UConn Huskies in men's college basketball game on Friday, Feb. 7. Johnson announced Pitino as the new sheriff in the Big Ten, but quickly corrected himself by naming him in the Big East after 68-62 victory over Dan Hurley's Huskies.

"There's a new sheriff in the Big Ten, in the Big East excuse me, and his name is Rick Pitino. The Red Storm come in here and win a huge game," said the sportscaster in a video that was shared on X (formerly Twitter).
The Johnnies have enjoyed a magical season so far, going 21-3 overall and 12-1 in the Big East, under coach Pitino, who is in his second year as St. John's head coach.

Rick Pitino reacts to St. John's road win vs UConn

St. John's men's basketball took advantage of UConn's turnovers to stun the Huskies 68-62 inside the Gampel Pavilion on Friday night. The Red Storm erased a 14-point first-half deficit against UConn to secure their 10th straight win in the Big East.

Following the game, St. John's head coach Rick Pitino credited his team's full-court press for the victory, despite UConn's long rebounds.

"What happens when this team shoots a lot of threes and there's a lot of long rebounds. The rebounds are not going to fall in the arc and in the lane, their long rebounds. They [UConn] got a lot of long rebounds on us, but I felt that the full court-press bailed us out tonight. It gave us great momentum. It picked up the half," Pitino said during the post-game conference.
"We're in fabulous shape because we didn't play our bench much tonight. We're in great physical shape and I think they made a lot of great plays down the stretch," he added.
UConn (16-7, 8-4 Big East) appeared poised for victory after building a 14-point lead in the first half. However, Pitino's St. John's, despite struggling offensively, refused to go down easily. The Red Storms rallied with a 15-2 run to cut the Huskies' advantage to one point.

St. John's took the lead for the first time with 2:29 remaining, closing the first half on a 25-9 run to take a 37-35 lead. The Johnnies forced 22 turnovers from the Huskies, converting 18 of them despite being outrebounded by ten.

Up next, St. John's will look to extend its stellar winning streak as its road trip continues at Villanova on Wednesday night.

