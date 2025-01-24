WATCH: Haley Cavinder finishes 2 impressive buckets with Hanna’s assist as Miami stars showcase twin connection

Hanna and Haley Cavinder impressed in Thursday's game against the Clemson Tigers. Even though the Miami Hurricanes lost the close contest 64-61, the game showcased multiple moments where Haley converted off Hanna's assists. The program's Instagram handle showcased two of the three instances of the twin connection in its latest post.

The first clip showcases Hanna Cavinder stopping midway through her drive and dishing it to open Haley on the top of the arc, helping Miami gain an early lead. The second instance clip stems from the second quarter, where Hanna delivers a perfect pass as her sister cuts to the basket.

The twin sisters battled throughout the contest to help Hurricanes shake off its losing streak and garner its second win in ACC play.

Haley Cavinder dropped a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and five assists on 7 of 17 shooting. On the other hand, Hanna added a game-high six assists alongside six points and four rebounds.

Miami has now lost seven back-to-back conference games for the 15th spot in the Atlantic Coast Conference leaderboard. The final score against Clemson was the closest the team has come to winning in the recent stretch. UM will now host SMU Mustangs (10-10, 2-6 conference) on Saturday and Virginia Cavaliers (11-9, 3-5 ACC) on Thursday.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft

Despite hanging their jerseys for an entire year, Hanna and Haley Cavinder have grown to be two of the biggest names in women's college basketball. Ranked in the top 5 NIL earners in the sport, the twins are eligible to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft.

As per WNBA draft eligibility rules, players must be at least 22 years old to be able to enter the draft. Haley and Hanna Cavinder turned 24 on Jan. 13, 2025.

However, unlike sure-shot first-round picks in April like Paige Bueckers and Hailey Van Lith, there is uncertainty around the twins' big-league entry. The sisters are yet to publicly declare their stance on playing in the big leagues.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder are having better season runs than their previous year. However, it seems like their most productive season is behind them, which can cast doubts on their draft stock.

