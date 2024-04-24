WATCH: Haley Cavinder gives a fit-check of Miami Hurricanes uniform ahead of her much-anticipated return

Haley Cavinder uploaded an Instagram video showing off her Miami Hurricanes uniform.

The Cavinder twins are ready to make their much-awaited return to the basketball court. Hanna and Haley Cavinder had taken a break from the sport to focus on other business ventures.

The two had signed a deal with WWE and practiced with them at the WWE Performance Center. But there were no updates about their collaboration with WWE.

In the 2022-2023 season, Haley averaged 12.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for the Hurricanes. She also helped the team to reach their first-ever Elite Eight game but they lost against LSU. Her sister, Hanna, saw a downgrade in performance with Miami as she only averaged 3.8 points and 1.3 rebounds.

When the two announced their return, many college hoops fans were happy to see them make a comeback to the sport. However, some believe that the two have come back for the NIL benefits.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder spent a fun day at UMiami

The Cavinder twins recently took a flight to Miami to take part in a photo shoot. Although they received mixed reactions from fans when they revealed that both of them will return for their final season of college basketball, Hanna and Haley Cavinder are not stopping on their way to return to the Hurricanes.

The two showcased their journey in a video, starting with an early morning flight followed by the photo shoot, gym session, and basketball training. They capped off their day with a coffee break and poolside relaxation.

Expand Tweet

Haley Cavinder had already committed to the TCU Horned Frogs in November but when her twin announced that she would return to Miami, it influenced her to change her decision as well.

Are you excited to see the Cavinder twins play together for a final season of college basketball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.