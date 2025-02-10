WATCH: Haley Cavinder lunges to rescue twin sister Hanna's pet dog, injures herself in latest IG video

Haley Cavinder put her body on the line to save Harvey, her twin sister Hanna's pet dog. In a Monday video posted on the Cavinder twins' Instagram page, Haley held down the dog as Hanna ran up to them. The video also showed Haley's scrapped knee while Hanna apologized to her twin and admonished the dog for breaking loose.

Later, the Cavinder twins, who play for the Miami Hurricanes, take the dog for a walk. Hanna remarks that Harvey is confused about which twin is its owner. After Haley mentions that she risked herself during the walk, Hanna concedes that it was terrible and concludes they can never walk together again with the dog as it cannot recognize its proper owner.

"When your dog breaks loose, thinking your identical twin sister was you," the post was captioned.

Hanna's dog, Harvey Douglas Cavinder, is popular among Cavinder twins' fans and boasts an Instagram account with over 1,000 followers.

Haley Cavinder reveals role of NIL in her transfer decision to Miami

Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, are often seen as a package deal. The Cavinder twins have played basketball together since they were little. They began their collegiate basketball careers at Fresno State before transferring to Miami for their senior year.

In 2023, the twins announced they were forgoing their final year to focus on their brand. However, they made a U-turn in 2024, announcing they would return to their fifth and final year with the Hurricanes.

Before the announcement, speculations ran around that the Cavinder twins joined Miami because of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), which allows student-athletes to monetize their careers. However, Haley Cavinder debunked the rumors, stating it was all about the Cavinder Twins brand.

“I think it is funny because I have seen comments, and other news channels, just talking about that . . . saying [I’m] going back for NIL . . . but I have not seen one change honestly," the Miami guard said per Forbes on Nov. 13, 2023. "Post-NIL has been really successful for Hanna and I. More than . . . NIL. So I think even from Fresno State, for us, it's never been about what school we've been to. It's been about our brand, and that's the Cavinder Twins.”

Admitting that she shared her twin's entrepreneurial spirit, Haley said the NIL allowed them to accelerate their plans.

On the court, Haley Cavinder continues to shine with the Canes. She has averaged 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 46.3 percent shooting per game this season.

