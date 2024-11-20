WATCH: Hanna Cavinder shares romantic clips of “fav boy” Carson Beck on Georgia QB’s 23rd birthday

Georgia quarterback Carsen Beck celebrated his 23rd birthday on Tuesday, and his girlfriend, Miami women's basketball player and social media star Hanna Cavinder, shared a sweet happy birthday video on TikTok.

Beck, who is regarded as a potential No. 1 NFL draft pick, has guided eighth-ranked Georgia to an 8-2 record. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville, Florida, native's romantic life seems to be going strong. Cavinder's TikTok post featured several clips of Beck and their time together, with Gracie Abrams' "Packing It Up" playing in the background.

"Happy birthday to my fave boy," Cavinder wrote.

Beck and Cavinder began dating this summer and went Instagram-official over the Fourth of July weekend. Cavinder has been a strong support system to the quarterback and has often cheered him on at games.

Fans attribute Carson Beck's struggles to "Cavinder curse"

Carson Beck entered this season with high expectations from fans and NFL experts who predicted he could be the first quarterback selected in the 2025 draft.

In 2023, he threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, leading the Dawgs to a 13-1 record. This season, Beck has seemed to be a different player, throwing for 2,335 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 10 games.

Fans have attributed his underwhelming performance to one of the Cavinder twins, Hanna, and that was how the "Cavinder curse" was born.

Reports of Beck and Cavinder dating began in July before the season began in August. Fans took note of the timing and speculated that Cavinder may have "cursed" Beck.

However, Beck seemed to have proved everyone wrong after he threw for 347 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Georgia's 31-17 win over then-No. 6 Tennesee on Saturday.

The Cavinder twins posted a TikTok video of the quarterback taking one of the final kneel-downs to claim victory to prove that the "Cavinder curse" was not real.

"Listen up the cavinder curse isn't real & needs to stop," they wrote.

Reactions to the video were mixed, with some fans supporting Hanna while others insisted she should stay away from him. For now, Beck's strong performance against Tennesee seemed to have dispelled the rumors. However, Georgia needs more of that type of performance from their star quarterback to win the national title.

Up next, the Bulldogs will host UMass on Saturday.

