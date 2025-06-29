WATCH: Hannah Hidalgo's former teammate, Olivia Miles, shows off elite passing skill as Team USA beats Chile in 61-point win

Former Notre Dame star Olivia Miles has had a busy offseason, entering the transfer portal from the Fighting Irish and opting to join the TCU Horned Frogs. Miles was also named to the 12-person Team USA roster for the AmeriCup competition in Chile, which tipped off on Saturday.

Ad

For the AmeriCup competition, Miles reunited with former Notre Dame teammate Hannah Hidalgo, who was also named to the 12-person roster. The pair's relationship has reportedly been frosty since their parting, but they seemed to put their differences aside to help Team USA beat hosts Chile 108-47 to open the group with a comprehensive win.

In a clip posted on Team USA's Instagram page, Olivia Miles showed off her passing skills. She dished a creative pass to South Carolina standout Joyce Edwards to score an easy layup in the game. Miles finished the game with a team-high seven assists.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Olivia Miles quashes rumors of beef with Hannah Hidalgo

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo formed one of the most lethal backcourts in the country for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, leading coach Niele Ivey's team to 19 consecutive wins and the AP No. 1 ranking in January.

The Fighting Irish fell at the Sweet 16 stage of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, and Miles shocked both fans and analysts by entering the transfer portal. Many expected her to declare for the 2025 WNBA draft, where she was projected to be a lottery pick in ESPN's mock drafts.

Ad

During an Instagram live session, Miles addressed speculation that she left South Bend due to a fractured relationship with Wooden Award finalist, Hannah Hidalgo.

"Yeah, we're fine," Olivia Miles said. "We are perfectly fine, y'all. There is no beef, there is literally no beef. Y'all are creating it out of thin air."

Hidalgo also commented on the pair's relationship during an interview with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.

Ad

"It was good for her that she (Miles) addressed it. However, she wanted to address it, it was good for her to address whatever the fan had said," Hidalgo said. "You know, it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her."

Ad

A week later, the pair appeared to have a public disagreement during a Las Vegas Aces-Dallas Wings preseason game, during which they traded words before being escorted back up the tunnel by security.

Expand Tweet

Olivia Miles and Hannah Hidalgo now attempt to wrestle back control of the AmeriCup competition from the reigning champions, Brazil, and win it for the first time since 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here