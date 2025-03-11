WATCH: Hilarious moment of Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd & Sarah Strong's awkward silence at UConn press conference 

UConn Huskies stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong had a funny and awkward moment of silence during the post-game press conference after their 70-50 win over Creighton Bluejays on Monday.

Ad

The three players led the scoring for the Huskies as they crushed the Bluejays to win the Big East Tournament title at Mohegan Sun Arena.

As a result, all three of them were called up to join coach Geno Auriemma post-game. However, Fudd and Strong unknowingly wanted to leave the press conference before it was over, and that sparked a real laughter among fans.

A shared clip of the press conference after the game showed the hilarious situation. After the journalists were done asking coach Auriemma their questions, the conference moderator announced that it was time to ask the players questions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

However, the journalists remained quiet and that caused a strange reaction from Strong, who was apparently expecting some questions. After about six seconds, the moderator said, “No questions,” and Fudd stood up to make her way out of the conference alongside Strong.

Apparently, Fudd and Strong thought the press conference was over and this prompted Bueckers, who understood the joke to start laughing, albeit she put her head down, to hide her laughter.

Ad

Strong and Fudd quickly understood what was going on and returned to their seats, and Strong, who still had confusion written all over her face, muttered, “Sick joke,” as the press conference continued.

Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers nick big award as Azzi Fudd scores 13

Bueckers is the star girl for UConn, and she showed her ability once more, producing 24 points, eight rebounds and three assists on the night. She scored three 3-pointers and was 7-for-7 from the free-throw line.

Ad

Strong also played a big role for the Huskies, as she got a double-double after raking up 13 points and 11 rebounds. Bueckers and Strong got the recognition for their incredible work this season, as Bueckers was named the Most Outstanding Player for a record third time.

Strong, who was coached by Geno Auriemma, jokingly said that she was not left out, as she was named in the All-Tournament team. Fudd did not win any award, but she had a nice showing with 13 points and two assists.

Next up for Fudd, Strong, Bueckers and their fellow Huskies is the NCAA Tournament. They will hope that they emerge victorious by the end of the competition in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here